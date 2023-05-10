Brokers Set Expectations for Denbury Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Denbury in a report released on Sunday, May 7th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now forecasts that the company will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.42. The consensus estimate for Denbury’s current full-year earnings is $6.03 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Denbury’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.87 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.89 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DEN. TheStreet upgraded Denbury from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Denbury in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Denbury from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denbury has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.57.

Denbury Price Performance

NYSE:DEN opened at $90.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 2.70. Denbury has a 12-month low of $56.59 and a 12-month high of $104.05.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $341.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.21 million. Denbury had a net margin of 34.69% and a return on equity of 23.71%. Denbury’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denbury

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Denbury by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its stake in shares of Denbury by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denbury by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denbury by 3,820.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Nicole H. Jennings sold 618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $48,729.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,765,930.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

