Brokers Set Expectations for Planet Fitness, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Planet Fitness in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 8th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Planet Fitness’ current full-year earnings is $2.20 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ FY2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

PLNT has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cowen upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Planet Fitness Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $70.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.21, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.21 and its 200-day moving average is $76.93. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $85.90.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 68.11% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $222.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth about $1,708,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,123,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,954,000 after acquiring an additional 143,871 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 8.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,182,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,479,000 after acquiring an additional 164,178 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Planet Fitness

(Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.