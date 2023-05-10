Brookdale Senior Living Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BKD)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 7,192 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,127% compared to the typical volume of 323 call options.

Brookdale Senior Living Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKD opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. Brookdale Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $743.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $700.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.05 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 43.45%. On average, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

In related news, Director Jordan R. Asher sold 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total transaction of $57,276.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,873.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookdale Senior Living

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 215.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 12,683.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter worth $27,000.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.