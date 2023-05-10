BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$143.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on BRP from C$138.00 to C$139.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. TD Securities increased their target price on BRP from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. National Bankshares increased their target price on BRP from C$139.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on BRP from C$123.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

BRP Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DOO opened at C$100.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 558.43, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.36. BRP has a one year low of C$76.72 and a one year high of C$120.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$104.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$104.47.

BRP Increases Dividend

BRP ( TSE:DOO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported C$3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.75 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.94 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 424.95% and a net margin of 8.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that BRP will post 13.8962264 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.75%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

