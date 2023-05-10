Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Stock Position Decreased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 173,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $11,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BRKR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,232,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,481 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 151.8% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,013,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,780,000 after buying an additional 610,996 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,253,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $723,588,000 after buying an additional 487,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $716,042,000 after buying an additional 291,386 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 111.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 489,284 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,961,000 after buying an additional 257,998 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bruker Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $76.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Bruker Co. has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $84.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Bruker Announces Dividend

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Bruker had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $685.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on BRKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Bruker from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Bruker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bruker

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 148,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $12,009,594.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,349,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,111,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 16,435 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $1,301,816.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,352,034 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,864,613.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 148,230 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $12,009,594.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,349,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,111,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,460 shares of company stock worth $19,831,517 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker

(Get Rating)

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI Chemicals, Applied Markets, Life Science, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Detection (CALID), BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

