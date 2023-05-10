Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zelman & Associates

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Zelman & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BLDR. Truist Financial raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $97.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.42.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of BLDR opened at $114.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.55. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $48.91 and a 52-week high of $115.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $1,362,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,769,434.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 179.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

