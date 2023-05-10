BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Hits New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $66.27 and last traded at $66.09, with a volume of 101078 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.08.

The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $568.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BWX Technologies

A number of brokerages have commented on BWXT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,736,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,835,000 after buying an additional 74,045 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,683,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,130,000 after buying an additional 217,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 11.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,645,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,473,000 after buying an additional 281,441 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 8.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,632,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,804,000 after buying an additional 211,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 7.0% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,827,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,064,000 after buying an additional 119,532 shares in the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWX Technologies Stock Up 2.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the Government Operations and Commercial Operations segments. The Government Operations segment manufactures naval nuclear reactors, including the related nuclear fuel, for the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program for use in submarines and aircraft carriers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.