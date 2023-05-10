Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,104.29.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cable One from $800.00 to $785.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cable One in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Cable One from $1,300.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Cable One from $1,200.00 to $900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Cable One from $1,050.00 to $950.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Get Cable One alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cable One

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $709.30 per share, with a total value of $70,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,506. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 250 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $709.30 per share, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,506. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cable One Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CABO. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cable One in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 218.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CABO opened at $682.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 0.83. Cable One has a twelve month low of $609.85 and a twelve month high of $1,464.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $681.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $721.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.40 by ($4.78). Cable One had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $421.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $26.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cable One will post 58.84 EPS for the current year.

About Cable One

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.