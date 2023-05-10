Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 314,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,774 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $13,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 78.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 76.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 57.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $45.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.81 and its 200-day moving average is $47.41. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $56.75.

Insider Transactions at Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,125,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 121,697 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,798.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CZR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. B. Riley increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.62.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Featured Stories

