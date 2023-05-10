Callahan Advisors LLC Acquires 7,410 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,093 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.9% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.12.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $707,574.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,551,880.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $707,574.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,551,880.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,298 shares in the company, valued at $57,991,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,133 shares of company stock worth $7,233,467. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $106.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.75. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.86, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

