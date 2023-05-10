Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) PT Raised to $71.00 at Truist Financial

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Truist Financial from $55.00 to $71.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 125.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CPE. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.63.

Shares of CPE opened at $31.53 on Monday. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $28.91 and a fifty-two week high of $64.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.45 and its 200-day moving average is $38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.02). Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 46.15%. The business had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.43 earnings per share. Callon Petroleum’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,011 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 25.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

