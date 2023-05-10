Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CSIQ. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $36.06 on Wednesday. Canadian Solar has a 1 year low of $22.15 and a 1 year high of $47.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.46.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.63. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Canadian Solar’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Solar will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSIQ. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 9.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,825 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 24.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Canadian Solar by 115.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules, provision of solar energy and battery storage solutions, and development of utility-scale solar and battery storage products. It operates through the CSI Solar and Global Energy segments. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

