Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) PT Raised to $90.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.70% from the company’s current price.

CAH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.23.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CAH stock opened at $84.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 48.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.38. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $49.70 and a twelve month high of $85.93.

Institutional Trading of Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896,875 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,230,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,893,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 13,599.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,719,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,360,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.