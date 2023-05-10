Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $88.00 to $90.00. The company traded as high as $85.93 and last traded at $85.10, with a volume of 475964 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.15.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CAH. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 25.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896,875 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $220,230,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $215,893,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 13,599.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,719,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth $133,360,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.38. The firm has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 48.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.74.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.79%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Stories

