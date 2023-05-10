Carlson Capital Management Sells 2,116 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Carlson Capital Management decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,313 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,272,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after purchasing an additional 90,167,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $106.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 253.86, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.35 and its 200 day moving average is $96.75.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.12.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $54,256.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,165,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $54,256.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,760 shares in the company, valued at $14,165,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,133 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,467 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

