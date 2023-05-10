Cartier Silver (OTCMKTS:CRTIF) Stock Price Down 22%

Shares of Cartier Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:CRTIF – Get Rating) traded down 22% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. 112,081 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 441% from the average session volume of 20,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.42.

Cartier Silver Company Profile

Cartier Silver Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of iron ore properties and a gold property in Canada. The company owns a 55% interest in the Round Lake and Jeannine properties consisting of 111 claims covering an area of approximately 52.93 square kilometers located in the Fermont iron ore district in the Labrador Trough in northeastern Quebec.

