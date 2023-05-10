Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Cut to $180.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 15.69% from the stock’s current price.

CAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.94.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $213.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Caterpillar has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.65 and a 200 day moving average of $233.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 17.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $2,008,320.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,127.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caterpillar

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 678.6% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 470.8% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

