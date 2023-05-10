Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,773 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCS. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Century Communities by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Century Communities by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 4.3% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Century Communities news, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $211,702.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 25,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $1,601,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,561 shares in the company, valued at $35,199,382.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $211,702.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Century Communities stock opened at $66.74 on Wednesday. Century Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $67.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.08 and a 200 day moving average of $56.39.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.29. Century Communities had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $735.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CCS shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Century Communities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, Century Complete, and Financial Services. The West segment refers to projects in California and Washington.

