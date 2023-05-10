CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) versus Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS) Financial Contrast

Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS – Get Rating) and CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Hammerhead Energy and CGG, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Hammerhead Energy alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hammerhead Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 CGG 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

78.8% of Hammerhead Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Hammerhead Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Hammerhead Energy and CGG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hammerhead Energy N/A 48.49% 8.83% CGG -4.10% -3.95% -1.40%

Risk and Volatility

Hammerhead Energy has a beta of -0.19, meaning that its share price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CGG has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hammerhead Energy and CGG’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hammerhead Energy $740.14 million 0.89 $173.15 million N/A N/A CGG $1.06 billion 0.51 -$180.50 million N/A N/A

Hammerhead Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CGG.

Summary

Hammerhead Energy beats CGG on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hammerhead Energy

(Get Rating)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV is based in Menlo Park, California.

About CGG

(Get Rating)

CGG is an integrated geosciences company, which provides geological geophysical and reservoir capabilities to its broad base of customers primarily from the global oil and gas industry. It manufactures geophysical equipment, as a provider of marine, land and airborne data acquisition services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Contractual Data Acquisition; Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir(GGR); Equipment; and Non-Operated Resources. The Contractual Data Acquisition segment comprises of Marine: offshore seismic data acquisition and Land and Multi-Physics and other seismic data acquisition. The Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir segment comprises the Multi-Client Business Line and the Subsurface Imaging and Reservoir business line. The Equipment segment comprises of manufacturing and sales activities for seismic equipment used for data acquisition, both on land and marine. The Non-Operated Resources segment comprises the costs of the non-operated marine resources as well as all of the costs of its Transformation Plan. The company was founded by Conrad Schlumberger on July 23, 1931 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerhead Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerhead Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.