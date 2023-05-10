Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at B. Riley from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 48.66% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CLDT opened at $10.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $492.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.07 and a beta of 1.80. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $14.38.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.28 per share, with a total value of $102,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 611,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,286,682.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 295,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 28,075 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 48.7% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 291,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 95,565 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 14.4% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 179.6% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 177,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 113,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 38.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 125,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 35,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

