Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Check-Cap from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Check-Cap Trading Up 9.4 %

CHEK stock opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 million and a P/E ratio of -0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.98. Check-Cap has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $9.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check-Cap

Check-Cap Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Check-Cap stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check-Cap Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CHEK Get Rating ) by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,868 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Check-Cap worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

