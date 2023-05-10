Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Check-Cap from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.
Check-Cap Trading Up 9.4 %
CHEK stock opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 million and a P/E ratio of -0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.98. Check-Cap has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $9.20.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check-Cap
Check-Cap Company Profile
Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Check-Cap (CHEK)
- How to Buy Southwest Airlines Stock
- Lucid Group Bottomed, But The Outlook Remains Cloudy
- Shoals Technology is an EV and Solar Play Just Getting Started
- Under Armour May Have Just Bottomed
- Skyworks Solutions: Another Crack in the Consumer Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.