Checkit (LON:CKT) Trading Down 3.6%

Checkit plc (LON:CKT – Get Rating) fell 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 26.50 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 27 ($0.34). 148,834 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 195,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28 ($0.35).

Checkit Trading Down 3.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £29.16 million, a PE ratio of -245.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 28.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 23.61.

Get Checkit alerts:

Insider Activity at Checkit

In related news, insider Kit Kyte purchased 15,989 shares of Checkit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £4,956.59 ($6,254.37). 50.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Checkit

Checkit plc provides cloud-based services through intelligent operations management platforms for deskless workforces in the United Kingdom and the Americas. The company offers software-as-a-service for connected workflow management, automated monitoring and building energy management, Internet of things, and operational insight-based products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Checkit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.