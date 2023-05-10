China Railway Group (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF – Get Rating) were down 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.74 and last traded at $0.74. Approximately 715 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

China Railway Group Stock Down 3.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.56.

China Railway Group Company Profile

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works.

