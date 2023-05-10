Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Holdings Decreased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 79,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $119,630,000 after buying an additional 41,020 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.5% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $877,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $2,032.66 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,196.28 and a one year high of $2,077.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,731.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1,592.79. The company has a market capitalization of $56.08 billion, a PE ratio of 54.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Activity

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total transaction of $152,198.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,390.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total value of $152,198.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 853 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,390.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,063.02, for a total value of $5,054,399.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,699,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,983 shares of company stock worth $36,654,485. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,713.00 to $1,657.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,960.00 to $2,270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,021.37.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

