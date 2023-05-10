Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cinemark in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 8th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CNK. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cinemark from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cinemark from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cinemark from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Cinemark from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.21, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $19.76.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $610.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.14 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 64.73% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cinemark by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,649,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,303,000 after purchasing an additional 359,501 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Cinemark by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,801,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,648,000 after purchasing an additional 184,373 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Cinemark by 26.1% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,870,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,237,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Cinemark by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,765,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,606,000 after purchasing an additional 57,023 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Cinemark by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,596,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,143,000 after purchasing an additional 989,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

