Cisco Systems (CSCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 17th. Analysts expect Cisco Systems to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cisco Systems to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $46.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $153,266.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,814,399.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $153,266.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,814,399.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

