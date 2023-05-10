Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

CLW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

NYSE:CLW opened at $31.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $539.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Clearwater Paper has a 52 week low of $29.92 and a 52 week high of $46.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.58.

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $526.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

In other Clearwater Paper news, CFO Michael John Murphy sold 5,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $193,221.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,407.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 8,685 shares of Clearwater Paper stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $326,816.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,538.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael John Murphy sold 5,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $193,221.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,313,407.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,497 shares of company stock valued at $918,412. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLW. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 5.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 80.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,672,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

