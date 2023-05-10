Clicks Group (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Shares Up 0.9%

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Rating) traded up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.76 and last traded at $28.76. 265 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.50.

Clicks Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.22.

About Clicks Group

Clicks Group Ltd. operates as an investment holding company, which engages in the retail trade of healthcare products. It operates through the Retail and Distribution segments. The Retail segment comprises Clicks, health, beauty, and homeware retailer; Claire’s, retailer of jewellery and accessories; GNC, retailer of health and wellness products; Musica, retailer of entertainment-related merchandise; and The Body Shop, which offers toiletries, cosmetics, gifting and grooming, with stores in the Republic of South Africa, Namibia, Swaziland, Botswana, and Lesotho.

