Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Adrian Sainsbury Acquires 17 Shares of Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Rating) insider Adrian Sainsbury bought 17 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 913 ($11.52) per share, for a total transaction of £155.21 ($195.85).

Adrian Sainsbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 26th, Adrian Sainsbury purchased 12 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 880 ($11.10) per share, for a total transaction of £105.60 ($133.25).

On Wednesday, April 5th, Adrian Sainsbury acquired 17 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 868 ($10.95) per share, for a total transaction of £147.56 ($186.20).

LON:CBG opened at GBX 920 ($11.61) on Wednesday. Close Brothers Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 843 ($10.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,169 ($14.75). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 921.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 994.74. The company has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,735.85, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a GBX 22.50 ($0.28) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12,641.51%.

CBG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.77) to GBX 1,200 ($15.14) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,031 ($13.01) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.14) to GBX 1,150 ($14.51) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,120 ($14.13) to GBX 950 ($11.99) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,082.75 ($13.66).

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

