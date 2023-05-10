Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Adrian Sainsbury Acquires 17 Shares of Stock

Posted by on May 10th, 2023

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBGGet Rating) insider Adrian Sainsbury bought 17 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 913 ($11.52) per share, for a total transaction of £155.21 ($195.85).

Adrian Sainsbury also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, April 26th, Adrian Sainsbury purchased 12 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 880 ($11.10) per share, for a total transaction of £105.60 ($133.25).
  • On Wednesday, April 5th, Adrian Sainsbury acquired 17 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 868 ($10.95) per share, for a total transaction of £147.56 ($186.20).

Close Brothers Group Trading Down 0.4 %

LON:CBG opened at GBX 920 ($11.61) on Wednesday. Close Brothers Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 843 ($10.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,169 ($14.75). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 921.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 994.74. The company has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,735.85, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.91.

Close Brothers Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a GBX 22.50 ($0.28) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12,641.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.77) to GBX 1,200 ($15.14) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,031 ($13.01) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.14) to GBX 1,150 ($14.51) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,120 ($14.13) to GBX 950 ($11.99) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,082.75 ($13.66).

About Close Brothers Group

(Get Rating)

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG)

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.