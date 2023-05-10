CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) Insider Euan Marshall Purchases 164 Shares

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX – Get Rating) insider Euan Marshall acquired 164 shares of CMC Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.30) per share, with a total value of £298.48 ($376.63).

CMCX stock opened at GBX 181.60 ($2.29) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. CMC Markets plc has a 12-month low of GBX 165 ($2.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 323.50 ($4.08). The stock has a market cap of £508.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 698.46 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 199.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 224.46.

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, cryptocurrencies, shares and ETFs, and treasuries through its trading platform.

