CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) Insider Euan Marshall Purchases 164 Shares

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX – Get Rating) insider Euan Marshall acquired 164 shares of CMC Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.30) per share, with a total value of £298.48 ($376.63).
CMC Markets Trading Down 0.9 %
CMCX stock opened at GBX 181.60 ($2.29) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. CMC Markets plc has a 12-month low of GBX 165 ($2.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 323.50 ($4.08). The stock has a market cap of £508.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 698.46 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 199.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 224.46.
CMC Markets Company Profile
Read More
- How to Buy Southwest Airlines Stock
- Lucid Group Bottomed, But The Outlook Remains Cloudy
- Shoals Technology is an EV and Solar Play Just Getting Started
- Under Armour May Have Just Bottomed
- Skyworks Solutions: Another Crack in the Consumer Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for CMC Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.