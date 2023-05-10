Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 151,002 Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating) by 297.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,002 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $6,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HTRB. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 72,797 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 339,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of HTRB opened at $33.92 on Wednesday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $31.56 and a twelve month high of $35.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.88 and a 200-day moving average of $33.54.

About Hartford Total Return Bond ETF

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

