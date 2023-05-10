Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 30,505 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 144,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,505 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $6,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth $362,000. Fortress Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 72,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 40,602 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 79,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $49.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.64. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

