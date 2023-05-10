Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 3,874 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,153 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $6,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $656,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 366.9% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 195,872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,373,000 after acquiring an additional 25,463 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $149.58 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.09 and a 12 month high of $182.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.03 and its 200-day moving average is $155.92. The company has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $10.89. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 488.45% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 27.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.31.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.