Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $6,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,042,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,429,000 after purchasing an additional 211,368 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1,031.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,632,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,474 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,336,000 after purchasing an additional 24,871 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 328.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 294,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,955,000 after acquiring an additional 225,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 291,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,941,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock opened at $86.23 on Wednesday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $74.50 and a 52-week high of $88.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.86 and a 200 day moving average of $84.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

