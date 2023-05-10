Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 3,100 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 222,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $6,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Sentinus LLC bought a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the third quarter worth about $350,000. Warner Financial Inc. raised its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 45.3% in the third quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,022,000. Finally, AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 25,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EMQQ opened at $29.36 on Wednesday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.77 and a fifty-two week high of $35.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.21. The company has a market capitalization of $521.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.75.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Profile

The EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of companies producing most of their revenue from internet or ecommerce activity in emerging markets. EMQQ was launched on Nov 13, 2014 and is managed by EMQQ.

