Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 55,078 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,078 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF were worth $6,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCOM. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of FCOM stock opened at $36.49 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a twelve month low of $29.70 and a twelve month high of $39.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.11.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.