Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $6,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 461.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 16,636 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CubeSmart during the first quarter valued at $227,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in CubeSmart by 6.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 191,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,354,000 after purchasing an additional 10,933 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 536,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,901,000 after acquiring an additional 208,256 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $46.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.28 and a 200 day moving average of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. CubeSmart has a one year low of $36.82 and a one year high of $51.08.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 126.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at CubeSmart

In other CubeSmart news, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 42,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total value of $1,951,172.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,780,803.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CubeSmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.