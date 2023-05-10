Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,450 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $6,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 64,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of PKG stock opened at $133.35 on Wednesday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $110.56 and a 1 year high of $162.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.07). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PKG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.29.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

