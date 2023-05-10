Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $6.21 Million Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,584 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $6,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 2.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 4.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total value of $3,799,667.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,244,070.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 41,646 shares of company stock valued at $6,801,898 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR stock opened at $171.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.63. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.33 and a 52 week high of $171.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.07.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.70.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

