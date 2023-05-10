Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $6.32 Million Holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $6,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 317.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PFM opened at $36.72 on Wednesday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $31.91 and a twelve month high of $38.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.85 and its 200-day moving average is $36.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.83.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.