Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $6.57 Million Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 229.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 38,183 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $6,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Etsy by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 174,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,913,000 after purchasing an additional 17,417 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Etsy by 499.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 196,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,558,000 after purchasing an additional 163,851 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Etsy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total value of $2,077,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,428,410.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total value of $2,077,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,428,410.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total transaction of $2,488,453.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,169,412.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,518 shares of company stock worth $9,656,482. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Etsy Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Etsy from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Etsy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Etsy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Etsy from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Etsy from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.04.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $92.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.54. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of -15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.99. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.92 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 118.74%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.