Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $6.59 Million Stock Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) by 91.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 636,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303,961 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $6,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. 28.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GFI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Gold Fields in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Investec downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gold Fields currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Gold Fields Stock Performance

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

GFI opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. Gold Fields Limited has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.03%.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

