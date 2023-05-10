Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $6.71 Million Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $6,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in J. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $89,086,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1,162.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 866,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,449,000 after purchasing an additional 798,125 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,179,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,791,000 after purchasing an additional 516,074 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 44.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,937,000 after purchasing an additional 398,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 998,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,865,000 after purchasing an additional 397,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on J shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total value of $768,189.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 607,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,060,849.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $418,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,354.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total value of $768,189.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 607,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,060,849.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,171 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:J opened at $118.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.59. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.78 and a 1 year high of $140.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.84.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.