Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $6.96 Million Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,033 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 3,279 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $6,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 31.1% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 62,145 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $9,821,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $165.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.51. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $132.08 and a 12-month high of $198.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.93.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.09.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

