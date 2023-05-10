Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $7,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,761,791.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 1.3 %

PH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.46.

NYSE:PH opened at $339.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $364.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.26%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

See Also

