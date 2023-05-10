Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 14,296 Shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,296 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF were worth $6,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mainsail Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $976,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 173,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after acquiring an additional 11,341 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF stock opened at $33.30 on Wednesday. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $29.49 and a 12-month high of $36.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.97.

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

