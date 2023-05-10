Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 17,322 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,322 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $6,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in UGI by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 1.9% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 80,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 0.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 82,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

UGI Price Performance

NYSE UGI opened at $29.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.88. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $29.30 and a 1 year high of $44.54.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.16). UGI had a positive return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

UGI Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is -49.15%.

About UGI

(Get Rating)

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Further Reading

