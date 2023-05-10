Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 86,953 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) by 102.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 172,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,953 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 244,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,457,000 after acquiring an additional 48,589 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 37,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 13,296 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,254,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,875,000 after acquiring an additional 62,378 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,453,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,102,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JQUA opened at $41.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.01. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $34.47 and a 1-year high of $42.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

