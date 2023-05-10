Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 144,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,146 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $6,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.6% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 20.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.89.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.1 %

Boston Scientific stock opened at $53.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.93 and its 200-day moving average is $46.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $53.51. The company has a market cap of $74.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.98, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.80.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,940.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,860 shares of company stock worth $10,119,492 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.