Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 402,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,482 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $6,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QYLD. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 32.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 154,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 37,925 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 123.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 95,402 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at $215,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter.
Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
QYLD stock opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.92. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71.
Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend
About Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF
The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
